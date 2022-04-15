Advertisement

Auction to benefit family of missing Ellsworth man to be held in Sullivan

Anson Snowdeal was reported missing in early February.
Anson Snowdeal was reported missing in early February.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT
SULLIVAN, Maine (WABI) - The family of an Ellsworth man who’s missing is holding a benefit silent auction in Sullivan tomorrow.

Organizers say there have been over one hundred items donated from area businesses that are up for auction. There’s also an afternoon spaghetti dinner with an Easter egg hunt and a bounce house for the kids.

The money raised Saturday will go to his wife and children.

“She never thought something like this would happen to her,” said Dawn King, of Snowden’s wife. “He’s gone almost two and a half months now, and it’s just very hard. There isn’t a day that goes by that she doesn’t miss him and cry. She’s getting better as time goes on, but it’s never going to go away.”

The silent auction to benefit the Snowdeal family will be at the Sullivan Rec Center tomorrow from 1 to 5 pm

