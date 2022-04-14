Advertisement

WATCH: Puppy rescued from rubble in Ukraine

Video shows rescuers digging through a pile of rubble until they reach the puppy buried underneath. (Source: National Police of Ukraine)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The amazing rescue of a puppy from the rubble in eastern Ukraine was caught on camera.

The rescue took place in the village of Mykhailvka on Wednesday.

Video shows rescuers digging through a pile of rubble until they reach the puppy buried underneath. The dog was miraculously pulled out alive and reunited with its 77-year-old owner.

According to the National Police of Ukraine, the blast nearly killed the man.

Both the owner and the dog were given medical care. The police said, “All is well with them.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three dead after house fire in Montville Wednesday
Officials say 37-year-old Derek Rice was taken into custody following an hours-long search.
UPDATE: Man arrested in Springfield domestic violence incident Thursday
1 dead, 2 in critical condition following Montville house fire
1 dead, 2 in critical condition following Montville house fire
Police say 32-year-old Travis Lawler forcibly entered a home, took his 4-year-old son from his...
Orneville man arrested on kidnapping, burglary, and domestic violence charges
Maine business owner facing federal PPP fraud charges also has history of wage violations

Latest News

Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
New Mexico village seeks prayers as deadly wildfire rages
FILE - Crosses are enveloped with bouquets and other tributes to the victims of the mass...
Judge: Colorado shooting suspect incompetent to stand trial
Pope Francis presides over the 'In passione Domini' (in the passion of the Lord) Good Friday...
Ukraine war weighs on pope’s Good Friday Colosseum ritual
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Texas repeals immigration order that caused border gridlock
Whether they planned it or if it was by happy accident, visitors to Acadia National Park took...
Park Loop opens in Acadia, as officials offer tips for travel there