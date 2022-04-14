Rainy & Cool Conditions Continue This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Showers will continue this afternoon with the showers most numerous north of Bangor and more scattered elsewhere. Otherwise expect lots of clouds and cooler temperatures for the remainder of the day. More rain moves in later this evening into tonight as a cold front moves through the state. Overnight lows won’t drop much with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A few lingering showers will be possible early Friday morning followed by brightening skies by late morning through the afternoon as the front moves to our east. Overall it looks like we’re in for a pretty nice day Friday as we get back to some sunshine. A west/southwesterly wind will help to warm us up too with highs climbing to the upper 50s to mid-60s Friday afternoon. The nice weather doesn’t last too long though as showers return to our forecast for Saturday. A cold front will slowly cross the state Saturday giving us a chance for scattered showers during the morning and early afternoon. Showers look to become steadier, and heavier, during the afternoon especially for areas south of Greenville and Millinocket as the front pushes towards the coastline. Low pressure is forecast to develop along the front as it pushes towards the coast which will help to enhance the rainfall for the second half of the day Saturday. Saturday’s highs will reach the upper 40s to mid-50s. As the area of low pressure moves by, it will draw some colder air southward Saturday night which may cause the rain to changeover to some wet snow across northern locales before tapering off late. Some light accumulations will be possible especially across the higher elevations. Upper level energy will be overhead on Sunday keeping the chance of showers in the forecast for Easter although the shower chances will be lesser than Saturday so it looks like it will be a drier day at this point. High pressure builds in for Monday giving us a beautiful start to the week with sunshine and highs in the 50s.

Rest of Today: Cloudy and cool. Showers likely. Highs in the 40s. East/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Showers likely. Lows between 38°-43°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers possible early then brightening skies from late morning through the afternoon. Highs between 57°-65°. Light wind will become west/southwest 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely, mainly during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Monday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the 50s.

