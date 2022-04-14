Advertisement

President Biden is returning to New England

By WMTW
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT
PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire (WMTW) - President Joe Biden is returning to northern New England next week. The White House says he will be in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Tuesday “to discuss the unprecedented investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will Build a Better America and improve the country’s ports and waterways.”

The president is expected to talk about how the investments will strengthen supply chains, keep goods moving and lower prices.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat from New Hampshire, wrote on Twitter that she looks forward to welcoming the president to discuss the benefits of the infrastructure law.

Exact details of the visit have not been announced, including timing and specific locations.

President Biden was in New Hampshire in November 2021 when he visited a bridge in Woodstock the day after signing the infrastructure law.

