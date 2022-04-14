North River Hockey offering local training

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - North River Hockey is offering Friday, Saturday, and Sunday morning hockey training sessions at Penobscot Ice Arena.

Ryan Shelley’s aim with the program is to help more advanced players get to levels past high school hockey and also train college athletes.

He wants to prepare players to perform in pressure situations, namely pre-draft showcases in May and the Senior Chowder Cup in July.

“You don’t rise to the occasion. You fall back to your training. When we do that, a lot of these kids who work with us are ready to play in those moments mainly because the environments are so competitive naturally. There’s no fallback gear. It’s ‘this is how I play,’ and that’s all you have to do. We tell them to trust their nerves and game. When they get out there after the first shift or two they’re fine,” said Shelley, owner/head instructor.

Shelley is a former Maine goalie and calls the game-like skills training with North River “very intense” in a “hyper-competitive environment.”

Training is $50 per hour and you can find out more on NorthRiverHockey.com.

