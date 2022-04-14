New funding will bolster seaweed farming in Gouldsboro

GOULDSBORO, Maine (WABI) - Nearly $650,000 dollars is coming to help support seaweed farming in Gouldsboro.

Springtide Seaweed will receive the money to develop new innovative nori and dulse red seaweed cultivation systems which will allow these high-value crops to be farmed in the U.S. and globally.

The potential of U.S. seaweed aquaculture is great, but the industry remains stalled at low-value brown kelp crops.

