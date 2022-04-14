More Rain Overnight. Drier, Brighter & Warmer Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will move through the region overnight. This will continue to bring showers to the region and will last into early Friday morning. Lows overnight will only drop a few degrees with most locations staying in the upper 30s to low 40s. Areas of fog will be likely.

Rain will continue into the early morning hours on Friday. By daybreak, most locations will be dry with only a few far eastern areas dealing with rain showers just after sunrise. The cold front will move to our east and skies will clear from west to east during the morning. A much drier, brighter & warmer day will be on the way to end the work week. Highs on Friday will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s. Highs will be dependent on how quickly the clouds clear out in the morning. Additional rainfall through Friday morning will be less than 0.25″.

Clouds will begin to increase Friday night as a cold front approaches from the west. We could also see fog returning to the region. The front will move into northern Maine late Friday night. This will bring rain & even some snow showers. The front will press towards the coast during the morning. This will increase rain chances for the Bangor region by late morning with coastal areas expecting rain by the early afternoon. An area of low pressure will ride along the cold front and will help to enhance rainfall Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

As the low lifts to our northeast late Saturday into Sunday morning, cold air will be drawn in on the backside. This will cause some rain showers to change over to wet snow for northern locales that will last into early Sunday morning. There will be the potential for accumulating snow mostly for higher elevations. It will not be much and should stay mostly on grassy surfaces. The low will continue to bring isolated showers across the region for the rest of Sunday. Most locations continue to trend drier with the potential of sunshine poking through the clouds by the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be cooler in the 40s & low 50s.

Patriots Day on Monday will be the driest day of the extended forecast. High pressure will move in, and skies will be mostly clear for the first half of the day. Highs will be in the 40s & 50s. Clouds increase by the afternoon ahead of an area of low pressure that will bring increasing rain chances Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday will be a return to cooler conditions with highs in the 40s thanks to the rain & clouds. Some northern areas could see the potential for accumulating snow on Tuesday but will be dependent on the track of the low.

TONIGHT: Showers likely with lows in the upper 30s and mid 40s. NNE wind 5-10 mph. Areas of fog likely.

FRIDAY: Showers before sunrise. Clouds move out in the morning with plenty of afternoon sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and mid 60s. WSW wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with increasing rain chances during the late morning & afternoon. Highs in the 50s

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Rain showers possible during the morning. Highs in the 40s & low 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny during the morning, clouds increase during the afternoon. Highs in the 40s and low 50s. Increasing rain chances during the evening.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s & low 50s.

