Advertisement

Migrants bused from Texas arrive in Washington, DC

Some of the migrants Texas Gov. Abbott sent from Texas arrive in Washington, D.C. (CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first round of migrants bused from Texas to Washington, D.C. arrived at Union Station on Wednesday, with a second arriving early Thursday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott started this voluntary transfer of immigrants as a way to blast the Biden administration’s border policies.

Abbott, a Republican, issued a statement saying his state shouldn’t have to “bear the burden of the Biden administration’s failure to secure our border.”

Officials from Catholic Charities D.C. were on hand to meet the migrants and offered assistance, including food and medical care.

So far, there’s been no comment from either the Department of Homeland Security or U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A second bus of migrants that came from Texas arrives in Washington, D.C. on Thursday morning. (WUSA via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three dead after house fire in Montville Wednesday
Officials say 37-year-old Derek Rice was taken into custody following an hours-long search.
UPDATE: Man arrested in Springfield domestic violence incident Thursday
1 dead, 2 in critical condition following Montville house fire
1 dead, 2 in critical condition following Montville house fire
Police say 32-year-old Travis Lawler forcibly entered a home, took his 4-year-old son from his...
Orneville man arrested on kidnapping, burglary, and domestic violence charges
Maine business owner facing federal PPP fraud charges also has history of wage violations

Latest News

Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
New Mexico village seeks prayers as deadly wildfire rages
FILE - Crosses are enveloped with bouquets and other tributes to the victims of the mass...
Judge: Colorado shooting suspect incompetent to stand trial
Pope Francis presides over the 'In passione Domini' (in the passion of the Lord) Good Friday...
Ukraine war weighs on pope’s Good Friday Colosseum ritual
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Texas repeals immigration order that caused border gridlock
Whether they planned it or if it was by happy accident, visitors to Acadia National Park took...
Park Loop opens in Acadia, as officials offer tips for travel there