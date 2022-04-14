Maine businessman accused of COVID-19 relief fraud also faces theft of services charges in Somerset

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WMTW) - The team at 8 Investigates first told you about a Maine businessman facing a federal trial for alleged paycheck protection program fraud who also has a history of wage violations on Tuesday.

Nathan Reardon is also facing charges in Somerset County for theft of services.

Reardon is accused of failing to pay multiple contractors hired to work on a building in Skowhegan in a timely fashion.

The Maine businessman was indicted by a grand jury last fall. According to an affidavit, Reardon failed to pay for services valued at more than $10,000 in a timely fashion at properties including one on Research Drive in Skowhegan.

The website Nathanreardon.com lists more than 60 entities as being in Reardon’s business portfolio. The site touts his accomplishments in the automotive field.

A bio states, “Nathan is driven and passionate about this industry and has dealt with major setbacks in his 18 years of experience and has overcome them all and never quit. He has the grit to see this through.”

Reardon faces a series of legal challenges. A federal trial is set to begin June 7 in connection with alleged paycheck protection program fraud. U.S. prosecutors accuse Reardon of obtaining a nearly $60,000 loan in the early stages of the pandemic and using much of the money on personal expenses. The money is intended for business and payroll expenses.

Reardon has pleaded not guilty. His attorney offered no comment.

WMTW looked into data from the Maine Department of Labor which states two businesses run by Reardon have been cited for 698 wage violations over the last two years. Those businesses are Global Disruptive Technologies and Taco Shack restaurants.

According to the affidavit, in 2020 and 2021, the building used by the now inactive Business Global Disruptive Technologies shows no signs of its operations. New tenants have moved in.

The affidavit states Skowhegan police were made aware of multiple complaints including a worker who did carpentry on the building who claimed they were owed $4,000, and a worker from a heating, ventilation and air conditioning company who claimed they were owed $12,500.

According to the document, in a response to some nonpayment claims Reardon claimed that he had to have someone else correct or finish the work.

A plumbing business said they were owed $4,400 for work.

The affidavit states Reardon claimed pipes from their work were “crooked” and that he had to hire someone to redo the piping. The document states a local plumbing inspector countered, claiming they did a “fantastic job.”

The document also mentions other instances of workers reporting bounced checks. The affidavit states Reardon told Skowhegan police funds were supposed to come in that did not and he was taking care of the issue.

Reardon was arraigned in October and entered a not guilty plea in November. Reardon and his attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

Court documents show Reardon requested a new lawyer, citing communication issues in April.

Court Clerks say that request has not yet been acted on.

You can click here to watch the full report on WMTW's website.

