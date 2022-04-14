Advertisement

East Millinocket man arrested after year-long drug investigation

31-year-old Nicholas Tanous is charged with aggravated unlawful trafficking of drugs.
31-year-old Nicholas Tanous is charged with aggravated unlawful trafficking of drugs.(East Millinocket Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - An East Millinocket man is facing drug charges after a year long investigation by police.

31-year-old Nicholas Tanous is charged with aggravated unlawful trafficking of drugs.

Police say they conducted a search warrant on Elm Street in East Millinocket last Tuesday.

Officers say they found heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, firearms, and a large amount of money, drug paraphernalia, and other items related to drug trafficking.

The investigation is ongoing.

On Tuesday April 5, 2022 members of the East Millinocket Police Department conducted a search warrant on Elm St in East...

Posted by East Millinocket Police Department on Thursday, April 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three dead after house fire in Montville Wednesday
Officials say 37-year-old Derek Rice was taken into custody following an hours-long search.
UPDATE: Man arrested in Springfield domestic violence incident Thursday
1 dead, 2 in critical condition following Montville house fire
1 dead, 2 in critical condition following Montville house fire
Maine business owner facing federal PPP fraud charges also has history of wage violations
Police say 32-year-old Travis Lawler forcibly entered a home, took his 4-year-old son from his...
Orneville man arrested on kidnapping, burglary, and domestic violence charges

Latest News

LIVE: Tom Krosnowski live at McCrum Benefit Dinner (5:30pm)
Belfast community dinner benefits McCrum Plant employees
66-year-old Randy Carver was last seen at his residence on Moon Avenue in Holden at the...
Silver Alert issued for Holden man
Maine teen depicted by FBI as center of ISIS-inspired terror plot indicted by grand jury
Whether they planned it or if it was by happy accident, visitors to Acadia National Park took...
Park Loop opens in Acadia, as officials offer tips for travel there
Anson Snowdeal was reported missing in early February.
Auction to benefit family of missing Ellsworth man to be held in Sullivan