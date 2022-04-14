East Millinocket man arrested after year-long drug investigation

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - An East Millinocket man is facing drug charges after a year long investigation by police.

31-year-old Nicholas Tanous is charged with aggravated unlawful trafficking of drugs.

Police say they conducted a search warrant on Elm Street in East Millinocket last Tuesday.

Officers say they found heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, firearms, and a large amount of money, drug paraphernalia, and other items related to drug trafficking.

The investigation is ongoing.

