East Millinocket man arrested after year-long drug investigation
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT
EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - An East Millinocket man is facing drug charges after a year long investigation by police.
31-year-old Nicholas Tanous is charged with aggravated unlawful trafficking of drugs.
Police say they conducted a search warrant on Elm Street in East Millinocket last Tuesday.
Officers say they found heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, firearms, and a large amount of money, drug paraphernalia, and other items related to drug trafficking.
The investigation is ongoing.
