‘Bikes for Books’ program returns to Hermon schools

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Promoting literacy and getting kids outside to enjoy the great outdoors is a goal of local Masons.

On Thursday Lynde Lodge #174 A.F. & A.M. dropped off 40 bikes to students at two Hermon schools.

It’s all part of their ‘Bikes for Books’ program.

For the last month and a half, students have been keeping track of how many books they have read.

After finishing a book, they got to put their name in the drawing for a free bike and helmet.

We were there as students were surprised with their new set of wheels.

“Literacy and getting outside and being physical are two things that we focus on here so it really takes those two concepts and puts them together in such a great way,” said Melissa Davis, principal of Patricia A. Duran School.

‘Bikes for Books’ is a program that happens across Maine.

More than 500 bikes have been donated to 22 different lodges.

