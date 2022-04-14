Advertisement

55th Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race set to add to event’s storied history

WABI TV5′s broadcast of the race will run on Saturday from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
By Ben Barr
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clayton Cole remembers the high and low water years of the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race.

WABI TV5′s broadcast of the race will run on Saturday from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
WABI TV5′s broadcast of the race will run on Saturday from 12:30-2:30 p.m.(WABI)

“High water means faster times. It also means you’re on your toes a little more to keep water out of your boat to keep from filling up or flipping in the big waves. In low water, it’s more about having an eagle eye out for those rocks and obstructions that your boat might hit and get sideways on,” said Cole, race committee member.

Keys to winning one of the 23 classes remain constant.

“Who’s going to have the fastest time tends to be a kayak. Sometimes someone in the open class in a war canoe with eight or 10 paddlers in it win,” said Cole.

For longtime racers like Edwin Colburn, it’s great to see the race’s staying power.

“I’m so happy that it’s done so well over the years. I’m very, very happy,” said Colburn, 90 years old, four-time racer.

It’s a longtime event that’s uniquely Maine.

“55 years is a long time for an event to be going on. It’s one of the oldest races in New England. This is the grand daddy. This is the one that people ask about when you say ‘I’m a canoe racer.’ The next question is ‘do you do the Kenduskeag?’ If your answer is ‘no,’ they’ll probably be disappointed,” said Cole.

Racers are ready for Round 55 on the Kenduskeag.

WABI TV5′s broadcast of the race will run on Saturday from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three dead after house fire in Montville Wednesday
Officials say 37-year-old Derek Rice was taken into custody following an hours-long search.
UPDATE: Man arrested in Springfield domestic violence incident Thursday
1 dead, 2 in critical condition following Montville house fire
1 dead, 2 in critical condition following Montville house fire
Police say 32-year-old Travis Lawler forcibly entered a home, took his 4-year-old son from his...
Orneville man arrested on kidnapping, burglary, and domestic violence charges
Maine business owner facing federal PPP fraud charges also has history of wage violations

Latest News

A bipartisan group of lawmakers met to discuss an amendment to a bill that would legalize...
A bipartisan group of lawmakers met to discuss an amendment to a bill that would legalize mobile sports betting
Training is $50 per hour and you can find out more on NorthRiverHockey.com
North River Hockey offering local training
He centered Sam Gagner and Adam Erne in the Wings’ 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders on March 24
Chase Pearson playing professional hockey after Maine career
She plans to study nursing as she represents the Eagles
Hermon’s Madison Higgins signs with Husson soccer