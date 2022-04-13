Thomaston woman arrested on drug trafficking charges related to a near-fatal overdose of fentanyl

Advertisement

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Thomaston Police Department arrested a Thomaston woman for Aggravated Drug Trafficking charges on Monday evening, after being investigated for her part in a near-fatal overdose.

On Saturday, April 9, the state DEA responded to a request for assistance by the Thomaston Police Department for a suspected drug overdose.

An adult male was unresponsive and transported to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockland by Thomaston EMS.

After several days of investigation of the scene, officials revealed the male victim has purchased what he claimed to be cocaine from Ashley Benner, 39, of Thomaston. The male consumed the drugs distributed to him by Benner and suffered an overdose.

The victim has since been discharged from the hospital.

On Monday, April 11, Thomaston police arrested Benner at her residence in Thomaston.

Benner was found in her vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

According to police, seized from Benner at the time of her arrest was one ounce (28 grams) of fentanyl, one ounce (28 grams) of cocaine, a digital scale, and $45,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Two additional counts of Aggravated Trafficking charges were added based on the quantity of the seized fentanyl and cocaine, according to officials.

Brenner faces charges of three counts, Class A, Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs, (Crack Cocaine & Fentanyl).

Officials say a probation hold was lodged on Benner as she is currently on probation from a 2019 drug trafficking conviction.

Officials also confirmed that Benner was transported to the Knox County Jail where bail was set at $1,500 for all charges.

