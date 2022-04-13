Advertisement

Study: Climate crisis supercharging rainfall in hurricanes

The climate crisis is supercharging rainfall in hurricanes, scientists report
The climate crisis is supercharging rainfall in hurricanes, scientists report(KSWO)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:07 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:12 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study suggests the climate crisis is supercharging rainfall in hurricanes.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

It found that rainfall from hurricanes during the record-breaking 2020 season was as much as 11% higher due to human-caused climate changes.

Researchers determined that global warming increased hourly rainfall rates in tropical storms and hurricanes from 5% to 10%.

When experts observed just hurricanes, the increase was 8% to 11%.

The findings suggest the threat surged over the past few decades and it will likely increase more in the future.

That’s because warmer air can hold more water vapor, which leads to higher rainfall rates.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 in critical condition following Montville house fire
1 dead, 2 in critical condition following Montville house fire
Three dead after house fire in Montville Wednesday
Accused leader of marijuana conspiracy asks judge to allow smoking on bail
On Monday, April 11, Thomaston police arrested Ashley Benner at her residence in Thomaston.
Thomaston woman arrested on drug trafficking charges related to a near-fatal overdose of fentanyl
A man is facing multiple charges after a car was found on fire in Bangor Tuesday morning.
Man charged with arson, possession of drugs after Bangor car fire

Latest News

New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail
A firearm instructor in Las Vegas is coming under fire for reportedly using racist slides...
Gun safety instructor under fire for using controversial slides during presentation
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Texas moves to ease border gridlock over ‘sense of urgency’
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
Couple found dead as wildfire destroys New Mexico homes
The DEA has planned the next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for later this month.
DEA plans National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for late April