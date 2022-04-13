Advertisement

Sen. King calls on IRS to make customer service improvements

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As Tax Day approaches, Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is calling on the Internal Revenue Service to make customer service improvements.

In the face of consistent challenges and delays, King is highlighting the unnecessary stresses the IRS is causing Maine people.

In a letter to the IRS commissioner, King shared examples of the unacceptable tax delays and emphasized the importance of an easy and reliable tax system.

He also urged them to use increased funding to improve and expand their services.

King supported an additional $400 million in funding for the service.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 in critical condition following Montville house fire
1 dead, 2 in critical condition following Montville house fire
Three dead after house fire in Montville Wednesday
Accused leader of marijuana conspiracy asks judge to allow smoking on bail
On Monday, April 11, Thomaston police arrested Ashley Benner at her residence in Thomaston.
Thomaston woman arrested on drug trafficking charges related to a near-fatal overdose of fentanyl
A man is facing multiple charges after a car was found on fire in Bangor Tuesday morning.
Man charged with arson, possession of drugs after Bangor car fire

Latest News

Maine business owner facing federal PPP fraud charges also has history of wage violations
Bangor Federal Building
Maine businessman accused of COVID-19 relief fraud also faces theft of services charges in Somerset
They say the man may be armed so Springfield residents should be cautious and not approach the...
UPDATE: Sergeant confirms Springfield suspect is in custody
The Norwegian Pearl is the first of six ships that will tender passengers to Bar Harbor in...
For the first time in over two years a cruise ship returns to Bar Harbor
31-year-old Nicholas Tanous is charged with aggravated unlawful trafficking of drugs.
East Millinocket man arrested after year-long drug investigation