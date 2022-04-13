Sen. King calls on IRS to make customer service improvements

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As Tax Day approaches, Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is calling on the Internal Revenue Service to make customer service improvements.

In the face of consistent challenges and delays, King is highlighting the unnecessary stresses the IRS is causing Maine people.

In a letter to the IRS commissioner, King shared examples of the unacceptable tax delays and emphasized the importance of an easy and reliable tax system.

He also urged them to use increased funding to improve and expand their services.

King supported an additional $400 million in funding for the service.

