‘Rally for Climate, Care, Kids and Workers’ held in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Later this month Congress is expected to begin work on an economic package with key points that could impact Mainers.

That’s why groups from all over the state came together in Capitol Park in Augusta on Wednesday.

They held a “Rally for Climate, Care, Kids and Workers.”

They are urging the state’s federal representatives to help relief for Maine families and workers, including investing in the future of the climate.

The package includes federal investments in prescription drug reform and child care and home care.

Senate President Troy Jackson talked about health care and the need for lower prescription drugs prices.

”State should not have do alone. I mean, quite frankly, we don’t have the same tools. We don’t have the same ability. I mean, it really isn’t the way our system is set up. The state shouldn’t even have to deal with this. It really has to be done the federal government,” said Jackson.

About a dozen advocacy groups came together for the rally including the Maine Conservation Voters, Maine Women’s Lobby and Natural Resources Council of Maine.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.