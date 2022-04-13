Rain Chances Increase Tonight With Rain Lasting Through Friday AM

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The ridge of high pressure has now moved to our east. This has allowed clouds to spread across the region and there have been radar echoes popping up across the region. As of now, the cloud base is too high, and the atmosphere is still too dry for any of the rain to reach the ground. This will change over the next several hours as the cloud deck lowers, and the atmosphere saturates. Rain chances will increase overnight as a warm front moves into the region. Lows will stay on the mild side with most spots dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Rain will move into the region tonight & will continue on and off through Thursday before drying out by Friday morning. (WABI)

Thursday will be the wettest day of the extended forecast. An area of low pressure will pass to our south and this will bring several waves of rain to the region beginning Wednesday morning. A brief break in the rain will be possible during the afternoon before another round of heavier rain will move in by the evening. Between the clouds, rain and a backdoor cold front, highs on Thursday will be on the cooler side with most locations in the 40s. Parts of southern New England where the cold front will not reach can expect highs in the 70s & 80s.

Another low will pass to our south on Friday. This will bring more showers to the region, especially during the morning. By Friday afternoon conditions will be trending drier and skies will clear into the afternoon. With the additional sunshine expected on Friday, high temperatures have been increased with widespread 50s & low 60s likely. Rainfall totals from tonight through Friday morning will range from 0.25″ to just over 1″.

Rainfall forecast tonight through Friday morning. Totals will range from 0.25" to some spots seeing just over 1". (WABI)

An upper-level low will keep the chance of showers into the weekend. Right now, Saturday looks to be the wetter of the two days. Saturday will also be the warmer day as highs will reach the 50s with a few low 60s possible. By Sunday, highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Rain showers will be possible during the morning and the rest of the day looks to potentially be drier.

Patriots Day on Monday will be the driest day of the extended forecast. High pressure will move in, and skies will be mostly clear for the first half of the day. Highs will be in the 40s & 50s. Clouds increase by the afternoon ahead of an area of low pressure that will bring increasing rain chances Monday night into Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Showers likely with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. SE wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the best chance of showers. Highs in the 40s with an easterly wind at 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, especially in the morning. Drying out by the afternoon with areas of sunshine. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of scattered showers. Highs in the 50s

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Rain showers possible during the morning. Highs in the 40s & low 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny during the morning, clouds increase during the afternoon. Highs in the 40s and low 50s. Increasing rain chances during the evening.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the 40s & 50s.

