Plan for Maine Space Corporation to boost industry approved

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature has approved a proposal to create a public-private partnership to help grow the state’s aerospace industry.

The Maine Senate enacted the proposal to create the Maine Space Corporation on Monday.

Supporters of the idea say they envision the corporation as a central hub for innovation and economic development in the state’s air and space industry.

Members of the air and space industry have said the state’s geography and existing infrastructure make it a candidate to serve as a site for small launches.

