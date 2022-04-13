Advertisement

Northern Light Health says despite uptick in cases, flu season continues to be mild

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Despite seeing more cases of the flu this year, the flu season in Maine continues to be a mild one, according to Northern Light Health.

Dr. James Jarvis says while there has been an increase in COVID cases, there has been an uptick in flu cases as well, but it’s not as high as in December and January.

Jarvis says part of the reason for the uptick is the flu shot given out last year wasn’t a perfect match for the current strain of influenza that’s going around now.

He adds that as COVID-19 precautions loosen, chances of catching the flu go up.

”Mitigation strategies that help prevent people from spreading COVID-19 also help the spread of other respiratory viruses like influenza. As we know, people are now wearing masks less, we’re gathering together more, so that just lends the possibility of respiratory spread,” said Jarvis.

For more information on where to get either a COVID vaccination or the flu shot, visit northernlighthealth.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is facing multiple charges after a car was found on fire in Bangor Tuesday morning.
Man charged with arson, possession of drugs after Bangor car fire
Drug bust in Carmel
Police seize large amount of drugs during Carmel traffic stop
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Cross Insurance Arena in Portland
‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to Maine
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67

Latest News

The Corner Store on Hammond Street in Bangor celebrated National Make Lunch Count Day with...
National Make Lunch Count Day encourages eating lunch out of the office
Sean Faircloth, a former state legislator from Bangor, recently traveled to the Ukrainian...
Former state lawmaker from Bangor recounts time volunteering at Ukrainian border
Accused leader of marijuana conspiracy asks judge to allow smoking on bail
High schoolers talk with TV5 about journalism.
Mount View High School teaching future journalists