Northern Light Health says despite uptick in cases, flu season continues to be mild

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Despite seeing more cases of the flu this year, the flu season in Maine continues to be a mild one, according to Northern Light Health.

Dr. James Jarvis says while there has been an increase in COVID cases, there has been an uptick in flu cases as well, but it’s not as high as in December and January.

Jarvis says part of the reason for the uptick is the flu shot given out last year wasn’t a perfect match for the current strain of influenza that’s going around now.

He adds that as COVID-19 precautions loosen, chances of catching the flu go up.

”Mitigation strategies that help prevent people from spreading COVID-19 also help the spread of other respiratory viruses like influenza. As we know, people are now wearing masks less, we’re gathering together more, so that just lends the possibility of respiratory spread,” said Jarvis.

