National Make Lunch Count Day encourages eating lunch out of the office

The Corner Store on Hammond Street in Bangor celebrated National Make Lunch Count Day with...
The Corner Store on Hammond Street in Bangor celebrated National Make Lunch Count Day with First National Bank, Pepsi-Cola, and local businesses.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We hope you didn’t skip lunch because Wednesday is National Make Lunch Count Day.

It’s an unofficial day that encourages folks to eat lunch out of the office.

The Corner Store on Hammond Street in Bangor celebrated with First National Bank, Pepsi-Cola, and local businesses.

The bank was there getting gift cards to encourage their employees to take a break and get some lunch, which may be a little difficult for some of us.

”It never hurts with a little encouragement and if we can support local businesses at the same time, I think it’s a win-win,” said Kristen McAlpine, First National Bank.

“We’re promoting this day because we want to remind people that we make really great food and we have great people who work here and we have a great community that we’re a part of,” said Susan Stephenson, Corner Store owner.

Studies have shown that lunch raises your blood sugar level in the middle of the day, making you able to focus the rest of the day.

It’s also proven that those who do not eat lunch tend to gain more weight. So, it’s best not to skip that meal.

