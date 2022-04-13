1 dead, 2 in critical condition following Montville house fire

MONTVILLE, Maine (WABI) - One person has died and two others are in critical condition after a house fire in Montville Wednesday afternoon.

The call to the home on Darci Lane came in between 3:30 and 4 Wednesday afternoon.

Department of Public Safety Information Officer Shannon Moss says the fire appears to be accidental as a result of a gas leak from a gas stove.

The residence is destroyed.

The identities of the victims have not been released, but Moss says they are all adults.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.