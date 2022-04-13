Advertisement

1 dead, 2 in critical condition following Montville house fire

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT
MONTVILLE, Maine (WABI) - One person has died and two others are in critical condition after a house fire in Montville Wednesday afternoon.

The call to the home on Darci Lane came in between 3:30 and 4 Wednesday afternoon.

Department of Public Safety Information Officer Shannon Moss says the fire appears to be accidental as a result of a gas leak from a gas stove.

The residence is destroyed.

The identities of the victims have not been released, but Moss says they are all adults.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

