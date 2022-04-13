Advertisement

Mount View High School teaching future journalists

High schoolers talk with TV5 about journalism.
High schoolers talk with TV5 about journalism.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
THORNDIKE, Maine (WABI) - TV5 got a glimpse into it’s potential future.

Some aspiring journalists and videographers invited Allegra Zamore and Brian Sullivan to speak at their school Wednesday afternoon.

Mount View High School in Thorndike has developed a curriculum that allows students to learn about the process of creating news.

Among the many things they do, putting out a school paper and working with video to create stories for other projects.

We spoke with them about aspects of our job - of which there are many.

They worked the camera and asked the questions.

Here’s some of what they took away:

”Wing it”

“You can scratch up a work vehicle and still have a job”

“You have to add a hook to the title”

“Mistakes happen, reporters are certainly real people, and that’s not anything to be ashamed of, just to be conscious of and not to beat yourself up over it.”

“I learned to use natural light and to not die for my job”

“I like cameras.”

That was just the tip of the iceberg!

If you would like to see more of what they Mustangs have been working on, take a look at the online version of their school paper, “Voicing The View.”

