Man charged in Tuesday car fire incident makes first court appearance

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man facing multiple charges after a car was found on fire in Bangor yesterday made his first court appearance Wednesday.

37-year-old Thomas Daries, who has no permanent address on record, is charged with arson and possession of drugs.

Police were called to Kenduskeag Plaza Tuesday morning following the report of a parked vehicle up in flames.

Responders were able to put the fire out.

No one was hurt.

Daries was released Monday after serving 40 days for misusing ID and criminal mischief.

Daries is being held on fifty thousand dollars bail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 4th.

