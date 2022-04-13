Maine proposal to let tribe regulate drinking water advances

(AP) - The Maine Senate has joined the House in voting to give the Passamaquoddy tribe the right to regulate its own drinking water following years of complaints about water quality.

The bill was approved 21-11 on Wednesday.

It would give the tribe at Pleasant Point the right to drill wells on land owned by the tribe and to work with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency instead of state agencies.

Further votes are needed.

Critics suggested that the matter should’ve been addressed by the tribe working with its neighboring communities but supporters said the matter had dragged on for decades and required legislative action.

