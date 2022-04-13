Maine legislators move toward final passage of bills restricting PFAS ‘forever chemicals’

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - Maine state legislators were voting Tuesday on four bills that would address PFAS, short for Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as “forever chemicals,” because they don’t break down in nature.

Sarah Woodbury, Director of Advocacy for the environmental nonprofit organization Defend Our Health, which is working to get the bills passed, said in an interview the ill health effects of PFAS are well documented in scientific studies.

“It is known to increase certain types of cancer, causes fertility issues, causes nerve development issues in children. It’s just not something you want to be exposed to,” Woodbury said. “There’s about 9,000 different types of PFAS, so there’s not been studies on every single PFAS, but all of the PFAS, studies have been shown to exhibit these similar properties from a health perspective.”

One bill would ban pesticides that contain PFAS in 2030.

Woodbury said, “You also have to give industry time to switch over and find alternatives.”

A second bill would immediately ban spreading sludge, fertilizer derived from treated waste, on farmland, a practice the state used to encourage.

“The State of Maine set screening standards for PFAS and sludge. Over 95% of that sludge has tested above the screening standards that the DEP put into place a couple of years ago,” Woodbury said, referring to the state’s Department of Environmental Protection. “We don’t want that stuff on our farmland.”

However, the Maine Farm Bureau opposes the sludge and pesticide bans.

Julie Ann Smith, Executive Director of the Maine Farm Bureau, said in an interview she opposed the sludge spreading ban, because “it also banned the sale of fertilizer, compost, topsoil, and animal bedding that was derived from sludge.”

Smith said, “Not all sludge has PFAS, so you’re banning perfectly clean products that are important for farmers to use, that are affordable for farmers to use.”

Smith also objected to a provision in the bill that she understood could prohibit farmers possessing a permit to spread sludge — even if they had not done so — from selling certain agricultural products.

Smith said, “That is a deep concern. We have no idea how many farms this could potentially impact, especially for farms that never actually spread anything. So, these are clean soils farms that would not be able to sell their products.”

Smith was also critical of the bill mandating a total PFAS ban in pesticides.

Smith said, “Even with allowing that ban to not take effect until 2030, you’re going to see over 1,500 different products eliminated from the market, with nothing else available for use. You’re going to see enormous crop loss unless something is done in that interim time.”

The third and least controversial PFAS bill would create a fund to compensate farmers who already can’t grow or sell products because their land has tested positive for high levels of PFAS contamination.

The fund would likely start with a $60 to $100 million appropriation.

Senator Stacy Brenner, who grows flowers and produces and raises livestock with her husband in Cumberland County, supports the fund.

“As a state, we were the ones that allowed this contamination to happen,” Brenner said in an interview. “It is imperative that we as a legislature move forward to make it right.”

The fourth PFAS bill would study how to remediate PFAS in landfills, such as the state-owned Juniper Ridge Landfill, near Old Town, from leaking PFAS that can seep into water supplies.

The legislature gave final passage Tuesday to a bill to ban out-of-state trash from being dumped in Juniper Ridge or any other state-owned landfill and sent the bill to the desk of Gov. Janet Mills.

Legislators have one more week in session to pass the PFAS bills, and Mills is expected to support them.

