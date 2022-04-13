Advertisement

Maine lawmakers taking up thorny issue of tribal sovereignty

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Native American tribes in Maine gave up some of their rights to the state when they settled their land claims more than 40 years ago.

They’re hoping to change that starting with legislative votes this week.

The Passamaquoddy, Penobscot, Mi’kmaq and Maliseet want the same self-governing rights as the other federally recognized tribes.

At present, a land claims settlement from 1980s means their reservations are treated as municipalities, and bound by state law.

The proposed changes come against a backdrop of the Biden administration seeking to become partners with the nation’s tribes.

