Lawmakers, organ recipients came together to bring awareness to organ donation

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Someone else’s ending could be the beginning for another.

April is Organ Donation Month.

In celebration, advocates including lawmakers and organ recipients came together to bring awareness to organ donation.

They say Maine is one of the leading states in the country with over 50% of our residents registered as organ donors and they would like to see even more.

Last year, just over 1,200 lives were saved here in New England because of organ donors.

Rick Griff was one of those lives.

He says he was diagnosed with NASH, a non-alcoholic Fatty liver in 2017.

Just four months ago, he received a new liver.

He called it a ‘gift of a miracle’ on what was supposed to be his last day on earth.

”I cannot stress enough how grateful I am to have received the organ, how important it is for everyone to get out there. Register, tell your family tell your friends. The impact that good one Augie can have on a person is beyond just the person that impacted myself firstly, but also my family, all my friends, all my co workers,” said Griff.

Anyone 16 years or older can sign up to be an organ donor when they get their first license or when they go to renew it.

You can also find more information and register to be an organ donor in Maine at donatelifenewengland.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.