Rain Developing This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to thicken up this afternoon as high pressure slides to our east. Showers will develop by mid-late afternoon as a warm front approaches. Temperatures today will top off in the 50s to near 60°. Showers will continue through the night tonight as weak low pressure develops along the warm front to our south. Temperatures will drop to the mid-30s to low 40s for nighttime lows.

Showers will be likely Thursday especially during the morning and early afternoon as low pressure passes to our south. The combination of clouds, showers and a cooler east/southeast wind will make for a cooler day Thursday with highs staying in the 40s. Another area of low pressure will move to our south and bring us a chance of more showers later Thursday evening into Thursday night. Showers will be possible Friday morning but will taper off as the morning wears with low pressure moving off to our east. It looks like we’ll dry things out a bit Friday afternoon with some breaks of sunshine developing. Temperatures will get back to the 50s to near 60° for highs Friday afternoon. A cold front will approach the state early Saturday and cross the state later Saturday and Saturday night giving us scattered showers throughout the day. Saturday’s highs will be in the 50s. Upper level energy will be overhead on Sunday keeping the chance of showers in the forecast through the second half of the weekend.

Rest of Today: Becoming cloudy. Showers developing. Highs between 49°-59°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Showers likely. Lows between 34°-42°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs 40s to near 50°. East/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible during the morning then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, mainly during the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.