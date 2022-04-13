Hermon’s Ian Meserve pursuing running and engineering career at UMaine

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon’s Ian Meserve is on his way to Maine’s computer engineering program, and he hopes to compete for the Black Bears after fall tryouts.

He hopes to compete for the Black Bears after fall tryouts (WABI)

He’s captained the Hawks in track & field and cross country since his sophomore year, and explained why he wants to pursue this career path.

“Ever since I was young, I’ve always been really interested in math and science. I’ve always been good at it. It just really seems lie the right thing to do for me. I’ve always wanted to think outside the box, and I feel like engineering would be a perfect fit,” said Meserve, senior.

Meserve is set to graduate with an Honors Diploma. He’s earned A’s and B’s throughout his high school career.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.