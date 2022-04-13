Former state lawmaker from Bangor recounts time volunteering at Ukrainian border

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former state lawmaker from Bangor recently traveled to the Ukrainian border to help refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

“Watching it like a lot of people on the news, I was so struck by: here it is. I mean, it’s almost a pure struggle of democracy versus an evil dictator. I mean, there’s really no other way to phrase it. And I felt like, you know, in America’s history, although sometimes our image gets tarnished, I feel like there is something we’re supposed to stand for. And that’s democracy,” said Sean Faircloth.

Faircloth says the courage of both President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and everyday Ukrainian people inspired him to pack his bags and head for Europe at the end of March. He was there for about a week and a half.

“Frankly, sometimes we didn’t treat the Ukrainians as we should have. And so, here’s a chance to stand up as an individual and volunteer,” said Faircloth.

Through social media, Faircloth connected with the non-profit A Drop in the Ocean. Some days he worked with them in Poland, providing clothing to 1,000 refugees per day.

He says he was impressed by their organization skills which allowed them to provide clothing to about 1,000 refugees a day.

“Starting the Maine Discovery Museum, for example, here in Bangor, we started with a few local volunteers and grew it, and we eventually got to hundreds and really proud of the result. But, I didn’t have to deal with gazillions of different languages, people constantly changing. So, I go and volunteer one day, come back a few days later after I went to the border, and there’s a whole different set of people from all over the world. And these two women had to train all of them each time a new,” Faircloth said of his admiration for the non-profit.

Other days he spent his time right on the Ukrainian border.

“Me and this guy, we just got a shopping cart and we filled it up with mittens and coats and oranges and bananas and candy, and we wheeled it up to the border to get our passports stamped. Then, on other side there’s a big long line of Ukrainian folks waiting to get into Poland and it’s cold and you’re handing out stuff that, really, it helps,” said Faircloth.

He says he hopes his experience leads more Mainers to consider making the trip themselves.

“Unfortunately, what we’re seeing is that this war is going to be going on for a while and there may be more and more need for volunteers, not less. And so I hope people will consider instead of that beach trip or instead of hanging out doing nothing, that maybe you say this time I’m going to do something and it will be very meaningful,” said Faircloth.

For those who can’t travel to Ukraine to volunteer, Faircloth says giving money is still a great way to help.

He recommends donating to A Drop in the Ocean. You can do so by visiting this link: https://www.drapenihavet.no/en/give-your-support/?fbclid=IwAR1DIbBJduQ0HJOWeO_IGlSy8y5uA5U7XRb0gH7Kq4-doXLv0lBAmsaUFDc.

