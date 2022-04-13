Advertisement

Feds boost New England fishing monitoring coverage to 100%

Maine Ocean
Maine Ocean(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government has approved a proposal to increase at-sea monitoring of some commercial fishing trips to 100%.

At-sea monitors are workers who collect data on board commercial fishing boats to help inform regulations and management of species.

A regional administrator with the National Marine Fisheries Service said the government approved the new, higher percentage of trip cover on Tuesday.

The rules apply to valuable species that are harvested in the Northeast such as cod, haddock and flounder.

The new rules will replace the old process of calculating a target for the level of monitoring coverage every year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 in critical condition following Montville house fire
1 dead, 2 in critical condition following Montville house fire
Three dead after house fire in Montville Wednesday
Accused leader of marijuana conspiracy asks judge to allow smoking on bail
On Monday, April 11, Thomaston police arrested Ashley Benner at her residence in Thomaston.
Thomaston woman arrested on drug trafficking charges related to a near-fatal overdose of fentanyl
A man is facing multiple charges after a car was found on fire in Bangor Tuesday morning.
Man charged with arson, possession of drugs after Bangor car fire

Latest News

Maine business owner facing federal PPP fraud charges also has history of wage violations
Bangor Federal Building
Maine businessman accused of COVID-19 relief fraud also faces theft of services charges in Somerset
They say the man may be armed so Springfield residents should be cautious and not approach the...
UPDATE: Sergeant confirms Springfield suspect is in custody
The Norwegian Pearl is the first of six ships that will tender passengers to Bar Harbor in...
For the first time in over two years a cruise ship returns to Bar Harbor
31-year-old Nicholas Tanous is charged with aggravated unlawful trafficking of drugs.
East Millinocket man arrested after year-long drug investigation