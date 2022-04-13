Advertisement

Donkey on the loose shot and killed after deputies failed to corral it, authorities say

FILE PHOTO - Deputies tried several times to coral the donkey but were unsuccessful.
FILE PHOTO - Deputies tried several times to coral the donkey but were unsuccessful.(Pixabay)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A donkey on the loose in Florida was killed after deputies were unable to corral the animal.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies were called to respond to reports of a donkey Tuesday around noon.

Deputies tried several times to coral it but were unsuccessful.

The sheriff’s office says they were told their assistance was no longer needed when an independent livestock contractor arrived to help.

The sheriff’s office later learned the independent livestock contractor shot and killed the donkey.

“Santa Rosa County is known for having a large population of livestock, and (it) is a deep-rooted part of our culture. Because of this, we are deeply troubled by this incident,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The sheriff’s office has assigned this investigation to its major crimes division.

“The safety and care of animals has been and remains of the utmost importance to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office,” the post said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 in critical condition following Montville house fire
1 dead, 2 in critical condition following Montville house fire
Three dead after house fire in Montville Wednesday
Accused leader of marijuana conspiracy asks judge to allow smoking on bail
On Monday, April 11, Thomaston police arrested Ashley Benner at her residence in Thomaston.
Thomaston woman arrested on drug trafficking charges related to a near-fatal overdose of fentanyl
A man is facing multiple charges after a car was found on fire in Bangor Tuesday morning.
Man charged with arson, possession of drugs after Bangor car fire

Latest News

A firearm instructor in Las Vegas is coming under fire for reportedly using racist slides...
Gun safety instructor under fire for using controversial slides during presentation
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Texas moves to ease border gridlock over ‘sense of urgency’
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
Couple found dead as wildfire destroys New Mexico homes
The DEA has planned the next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for later this month.
DEA plans National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for late April
A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast. The Russian Defense Ministry said...
Russia’s damaged Black Sea flagship sinks in latest setback