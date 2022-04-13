COVID-19 pooled testing ending in Maine schools next month
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Pooled testing for the coronavirus in Maine’s schools will come to an end in May.
The Mills administration announced the conclusion on Wednesday
The administration says the highly-contagious nature of the BA.2 variant makes pooled testing less effective in limiting its spread.
They also say free at-home tests are now much more available for students and staff.
The final week for schools to conduct pooled testing will be May 9-13.
