Amber Alert issued for south Alabama 2-month-old

An Amber Alert has been issued for a south Alabama 2-month-old.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a south Alabama 2-month-old.(ALEA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA/Gray news) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a south Alabama 2-month-old.

Officials say 2-month-old Messiah Richards was abducted. He was last seen near South Appletree in Dothan wearing a white onesie with blue socks.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said Messiah is believed to be with MarQuec Banks and Alexis Richards.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said Messiah is believed to be with MarQuec Banks and Alexis Richards.(ALEA)

The abductors are believed to be traveling in a dark blue Volkswagen SUV with an unknown Alabama tag. Their direction of travel is unknown at this time.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts or sees them is asked to call 911.

