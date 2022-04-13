Advertisement

Amazon: IMDb TV will be renamed Amazon Freevee

FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Amazon announced Wednesday its free streaming service IMDb TV will be renamed Amazon Freevee.

The new name will take effect on April 27, the company said in a news release.

The retailer said the streaming service will also expand its original programming by 70% in 2022, with spinoffs of shows such as “Bosch: Legacy” and other series. It will also add more original movies.

Amazon.com Inc. said the ad-supported service has tripled its monthly active users in the past two years and is expected to launch in Germany later this year.

“We’re looking forward to building on this momentum with an increasing slate of inventive and broadly appealing Originals, and are excited to establish Freevee as the premier AVOD (advertising-based video on demand) service with content audiences crave,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in the news release.

Wednesday’s announcement comes as the retail giant embraces a path to boost its streaming services. Last month, the company closed an $8.5 billion deal to acquire Hollywood studio MGM, making it Amazon’s second-largest acquisition following its $13.7 billion deal with Whole Foods in 2017. That acquisition was targeted to make the company better compete against Netflix and Disney+.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is facing multiple charges after a car was found on fire in Bangor Tuesday morning.
Man charged with arson, possession of drugs after Bangor car fire
Drug bust in Carmel
Police seize large amount of drugs during Carmel traffic stop
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Cross Insurance Arena in Portland
‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to Maine
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67

Latest News

Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Michigan police release video showing officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him
President Biden to visit North Carolina A&T State University on Thursday
Devin Page, 3 years old, was killed when a stray bullet shot through his home in Louisiana.
‘You don’t want this feeling’: 3-year-old killed by stray bullet while lying in bed
The Corner Store on Hammond Street in Bangor celebrated National Make Lunch Count Day with...
National Make Lunch Count Day encourages eating lunch out of the office
Sean Faircloth, a former state legislator from Bangor, recently traveled to the Ukrainian...
Former state lawmaker from Bangor recounts time volunteering at Ukrainian border