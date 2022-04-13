Advertisement

Accused leader of marijuana conspiracy asks judge to allow smoking on bail

(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The man who investigators say was the leader of a massive medical marijuana distribution conspiracy in the Farmington area wants to be able to smoke marijuana while he’s out on bail.

Forty-one-year old Lucas Sirois of Farmington appeared virtually before a judge on Wednesday.

His attorney says Sirois uses medical marijuana to relieve chronic pain.

While on bail, he hasn’t been able to smoke and his pain has returned.

Federal prosecutors say Sirois was leading a $13 million operation that spanned six years.

Among those charged in the alleged conspiracy, a Wilton police officer, a Rangeley selectman, and three sheriff’s deputies.

The judge said Wednesday he’ll issue a written decision in the days ahead.

