Waldo man accused of creating a standoff, violating bail conditions twice pleads not guilty

WALDO, Maine (WABI) - A Waldo man accused of creating a standoff and violating his bail conditions on two separate occasions has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Thirty-year-old Kote Aldus appeared virtually before a judge Tuesday afternoon.

He’s been indicted on charges of aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, and creating a police standoff stemming from an incident in Waldo in January.

State Police say Aldus shot at officers from a home with a two-week old baby inside, who was unharmed.

In late January and again in February, officials say Aldus violated his bail conditions, tampered with a victim, and violated a protection order.

He denies all of those charges.

Aldus is being held without bail.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.