Renewable energy companies contribute funds to help Maine families with heating assistance

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT
Maine (WABI) - Thirty renewable energy companies are contributing over $300,000 to Maine Community Action Partnership.

It will help provide help to Maine families who have been denied access through the Home Energy Assistance Program for being above the federal income guidelines

The Partnership is allocating funds to local agencies statewide asking them to review their records for households that were in need of help but over the guidelines and to address new calls for assistance.

So far, $160,000 has been credited to home heating vendors of more than 200 households.

”Most of these people have already gone through the process of trying to sign up for the HEAP program and told, ‘No.’ So, we’re able to go back now and say, ‘Guess what? We have a different place where we can give you some money from.’ And I’m hearing from people that they’re being greeted with tears and, ‘Oh my God, I wasn’t sure what I was going to buy this week, groceries or fill up my tank,’” said Megan Hannah, Maine Community Action Partnership executive director.

For more information on qualifying for heating assistance through your local agency, visit mecap.org.

