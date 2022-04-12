Brightening Skies This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will move to our east this afternoon. Rain will taper off early this afternoon followed by brightening skies from west to east across the state as drier air moves into the region. There could be an isolated shower this afternoon but overall expect a drier and brighter second half of our Tuesday. Temperatures will climb to the 50s to around 60° for highs this afternoon. Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with lows dropping to the 30s to near 40°.

A ridge of high pressure will be over the state to start Wednesday giving us a dry start and some morning sunshine. The ridge will slide to our east as the day progresses and a warm front will approach from the west. We’ll see some sunshine during the morning giving way to increasing clouds as the warm front approaches. We’ll have a chance for some scattered showers during the afternoon and evening as the warm front approaches as well. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 50s to near 60°. Showers will be likely Thursday especially during the morning and early afternoon as low pressure passes to our south. It looks cooler Thursday too with highs staying in the 40s. Another area of low pressure will move to our south and bring us a chance of more showers later Thursday evening and early Thursday night. Friday looks to start dry as weak high pressure slides through but look for more showers possible during the afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches. Temperatures will be warmer Friday with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Upper level low over Eastern Ontario Saturday will keep showers chances in our forecast this weekend.

Rest of Today: Rain ending early this afternoon then brightening skies with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs between 50°-60°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible this afternoon.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to near 40°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 50s to around 60°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Cool with highs 40s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s.

