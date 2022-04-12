‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - “The Price Is Right Live” is coming to Maine this fall.

The hit interactive stage show is coming to the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Sept. 29.

“The Price Is Right Live” gives eligible individuals a chance to play some of the shows classic games like Plinko to Cliffhangers.

Prizes for the non-televised show may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car, according to the show’s page on the Cross Insurance Arena’s website

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at CrossArenaPortland.com.

