Mostly Clear Tonight & Early Wednesday. Rain Returns Wednesday Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure has moved off to our east. Conditions have dried up and skies are beginning to clear. This all as a weak area of high pressure moves in tonight and sticks around into the first half of Wednesday. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows ranging from the low 30s to the low 40s. Winds will be out of the WNW at 5-10 mph.

Sunshine to start off Wednesday. As the day progresses, high pressure will move to our east and clouds will begin to move in with several afternoon showers possible as a warm front passes through the region. A better chance of rain will be possible late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Highs on Wednesday will range from the 50s to the low 60s.

Sunshine for Wednesday morning, but rain chances increase by the afternoon and will last into the evening. (WABI)

Thursday will be the wettest day of the extended forecast. An area of low pressure will pass to our south and this will bring several waves of rain to the region beginning Wednesday morning. A brief break in the rain will be possible during the afternoon before another round of heavier rain will move in by the evening. Between the clouds, rain and a backdoor cold front, highs on Thursday will be on the cooler side with most locations in the 40s and low 50s. Parts of southern New England where the cold front will not reach can expect highs in the 70s & 80s.

Another low will pass to our south on Friday. This will bring more showers to the region, especially during the morning. By Friday afternoon conditions will be trending drier and highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Rainfall totals from Wednesday through Friday will range from 0.25″ to upwards of 1.00″.

Rainfall totals will range from about 0.25" to up to 1". (WABI)

An upper-level low will keep the chance of showers into the weekend. Right now, Saturday looks to be the wetter of the two days. Saturday will also be the warmer day as highs will reach the 50s with a few low 60s possible. By Sunday, highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Isolated rain showers will be possible and will be watching the chance of a few snow showers over the north.

Dry and cooler conditions are expected to start next week but increasing chances of rain are expected by Tuesday with an approaching low.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the 30s. WNW wind at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny during the morning. Clouds increase by the afternoon with showers possible. Highs in the 50s & low 60s. SSW wind at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the best chance of rain. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, especially in the morning. Highs in the 40s & mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs in the 50s

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Rain showers possible with the chance of snow showers over the north. Highs in the 40s & low 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s and low 50s. Increasing rain chances during the evening.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.