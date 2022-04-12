Advertisement

Man who killed deputy in Maine loses another appeal

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s highest court has rejected another appeal by a man sentenced to life in prison for killing police officer.

The Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday unanimously sided with a judge who turned down John Williams’ request for a new trial on the grounds that prosecutors withheld evidence about an arresting officer’s disciplinary record.

The court said the evidence wouldn’t have changed the outcome of the trial.

It was the second appeal for Williams, who was accused of killing a deputy and stealing his police vehicle, triggering a massive manhunt in April 2018.

He previously argued that his confession should’ve been thrown out because he was beaten during his arrest.

