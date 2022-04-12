Advertisement

Man charged with arson, possession of drugs after Bangor car fire

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man is facing multiple charges after a car was found on fire in Bangor Tuesday morning.

Authorities say 37-year-old Thomas Daries, who has no permanent address on record, is charged with arson and possession of drugs.

Thomas Daries
Thomas Daries(WABI)

Just after 10 a.m., police were called to Kenduskeag Plaza following the report of a parked vehicle up in flames.

Responders were able to put the fire out.

No one was hurt but the car was destroyed.

Police quickly began their investigation.

“There are some witnesses to what happened. At this time, we do have a person of interest related to that car fire and detectives are speaking to him now. I don’t have any further detail, but we have a burned car. And we have a person we can talk to. And I’m sure that after a short time, our detectives will get to the bottom of it. We should have some answers,” said Lt. Tim Cotton, Bangor Police Department.

Police say those answers led them to arrest Daries who was taken to Penobscot County Jail.

