Maine Senate confirms first Black justice to top state court

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Maine Senate has unanimously voted to confirm the first Black justice to the state’s highest court.

A legislative panel voted last week to confirm Rick Lawrence to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

The Senate then issued its confirmation on Tuesday.

The Portland Press Herald reports the 66-year-old Lawrence became Maine’s first Black judge when he became a district judge in 2000.

He currently serves as the deputy chief judge of the District Court.

