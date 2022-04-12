Advertisement

Maine Senate confirms first Black justice to top state court

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Maine Senate has unanimously voted to confirm the first Black justice to the state’s highest court.

A legislative panel voted last week to confirm Rick Lawrence to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

The Senate then issued its confirmation on Tuesday.

The Portland Press Herald reports the 66-year-old Lawrence became Maine’s first Black judge when he became a district judge in 2000.

He currently serves as the deputy chief judge of the District Court.

