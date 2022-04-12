Maine lawmakers vote to close loophole on out-of-state waste

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislative has given gave final approval to a bill aimed at closing a loophole that allowed out-of-state garbage to be dumped in a state-owned landfill.

The proposal goes to the governor after the House voted 102-25 in favor of the bill.

It passed unanimously in the Senate last week.

The bill seeks to close a loophole that allowed trash from Massachusetts and New Hampshire to be processed in Maine, reclassified in Maine waste and then dumped in the Juniper Ridge landfill, near Old Town.

