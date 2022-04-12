Advertisement

Maine lawmakers vote to close loophole on out-of-state waste

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislative has given gave final approval to a bill aimed at closing a loophole that allowed out-of-state garbage to be dumped in a state-owned landfill.

The proposal goes to the governor after the House voted 102-25 in favor of the bill.

It passed unanimously in the Senate last week.

The bill seeks to close a loophole that allowed trash from Massachusetts and New Hampshire to be processed in Maine, reclassified in Maine waste and then dumped in the Juniper Ridge landfill, near Old Town.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 in critical condition following Montville house fire
1 dead, 2 in critical condition following Montville house fire
A man is facing multiple charges after a car was found on fire in Bangor Tuesday morning.
Man charged with arson, possession of drugs after Bangor car fire
On Monday, April 11, Thomaston police arrested Ashley Benner at her residence in Thomaston.
Thomaston woman arrested on drug trafficking charges related to a near-fatal overdose of fentanyl
Accused leader of marijuana conspiracy asks judge to allow smoking on bail
Cross Insurance Arena in Portland
‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to Maine

Latest News

1 dead, 2 in critical condition following Montville house fire
1 dead, 2 in critical condition following Montville house fire
'Rally for Climate, Care, Kids and Workers."
‘Rally for Climate, Care, Kids and Workers’ held in Augusta
Advocates including lawmakers and organ recipients came together to bring awareness to organ...
Lawmakers, organ recipients came together to bring awareness to organ donation
Thomas Daries
Man charged in Tuesday car fire incident makes first court appearance
Six young women from around the area make up the junior firefighter program at Milford...
Milford Fire-Rescue junior firefighter program encouraging young women to join the fire service