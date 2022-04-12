Real estate experts say home buyers, sellers may have more options in the warmer months

MONMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Local real estate experts say home buyers and sellers may have more options soon as we get into the warmer months.

It is no secret there’s a housing crisis in Maine. Some real estate agents we’ve spoken with tell us it was partly due to the pandemic. They say there’s also an increase in sales from out of state buyers and those paying in cash.

“Pre-pandemic levels, about 28% of homes were being sold out of staters, and right now for 2022. So far we’ve seen about 33% of homes being sold out of staters,” Tyler Gaudet explains.

With several years in the industry, Gaudet says home buyers and sellers should try not to get too discouraged and keep their chin up.

“We’ve got all spring, summer and fall and even into the winter. So more and more should becoming available and you’ll have some more options,” he says.

Gaudet is a broker and partner at Sprague & Curtis Real Estate in Augusta. He says while the winter isn’t typically the buying season that has changed in the recent years.

“We had buyers that were kind of leftover or didn’t find something last year and in the summer in the fall that actually ended up looking all through the winter and we’re even carrying some of those buyers into spring.” he says, “So this season kind of never really ended for the last two years.”

That’s not the only change. Add in price increases and more of a focus on people moving to places like Vacationland because now they can work from home.

Tyler says people have cabin fever. They want to get outside and have started being creative with the homes they are interested in, with outdoor spaces as an option now.

Many buyers are willing to pay the price and then some. That’s one reason why Ed Bougie put his waterfront home on the market.

“We are selling because we have the opportunity to maximize our investment,” said Bougie, Home Seller.

He says he and his family have outgrown their home but hope it will make a new family as happy as they have been.

