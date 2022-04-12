Advertisement

Real estate experts say home buyers, sellers may have more options in the warmer months

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Local real estate experts say home buyers and sellers may have more options soon as we get into the warmer months.

It is no secret there’s a housing crisis in Maine. Some real estate agents we’ve spoken with tell us it was partly due to the pandemic. They say there’s also an increase in sales from out of state buyers and those paying in cash.

“Pre-pandemic levels, about 28% of homes were being sold out of staters, and right now for 2022. So far we’ve seen about 33% of homes being sold out of staters,” Tyler Gaudet explains.

With several years in the industry, Gaudet says home buyers and sellers should try not to get too discouraged and keep their chin up.

“We’ve got all spring, summer and fall and even into the winter. So more and more should becoming available and you’ll have some more options,” he says.

Gaudet is a broker and partner at Sprague & Curtis Real Estate in Augusta. He says while the winter isn’t typically the buying season that has changed in the recent years.

“We had buyers that were kind of leftover or didn’t find something last year and in the summer in the fall that actually ended up looking all through the winter and we’re even carrying some of those buyers into spring.” he says, “So this season kind of never really ended for the last two years.”

That’s not the only change. Add in price increases and more of a focus on people moving to places like Vacationland because now they can work from home.

Tyler says people have cabin fever. They want to get outside and have started being creative with the homes they are interested in, with outdoor spaces as an option now.

Many buyers are willing to pay the price and then some. That’s one reason why Ed Bougie put his waterfront home on the market.

“We are selling because we have the opportunity to maximize our investment,” said Bougie, Home Seller.

He says he and his family have outgrown their home but hope it will make a new family as happy as they have been.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is facing multiple charges after a car was found on fire in Bangor Tuesday morning.
Man charged with arson, possession of drugs after Bangor car fire
Drug bust in Carmel
Police seize large amount of drugs during Carmel traffic stop
Cross Insurance Arena in Portland
‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to Maine
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67

Latest News

1 dead, 2 in critical condition following Montville house fire
1 dead, 2 in critical condition following Montville house fire
'Rally for Climate, Care, Kids and Workers."
‘Rally for Climate, Care, Kids and Workers’ held in Augusta
Advocates including lawmakers and organ recipients came together to bring awareness to organ...
Lawmakers, organ recipients came together to bring awareness to organ donation
Thomas Daries
Man charged in Tuesday car fire incident makes first court appearance
Six young women from around the area make up the junior firefighter program at Milford...
Milford Fire-Rescue junior firefighter program encouraging young women to join the fire service