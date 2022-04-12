Advertisement

Lawsuit alleges former Bates football head coach was subject of racial discrimination

The lawsuit claims Hall suffered and will continue to suffer economic damages and loss of reputation and opportunity.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT
LEWSITON, Maine (WMTW) - Weeks before the college football season was set to begin, Bates football players learned head coach Malik Hall would not be returning for a fourth season.

In early April, Hall filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court against the president and trustees of Bates College, alleging he was subjected to repeated and severe racial discrimination in his three years leading the Bobcats.

Hall, who is Black, says the school manufactured stories that he and his Black offensive coordinator committed sexual assault and tried to arrange for students to have sex with football recruits.

Hall also said the school evaded his efforts to begin talks of a new contract when beginning the final year of employment, the lawsuit states.

It also adds Hall was told as Bates’ first Black head football coach his contract situation was different from that of other employees and needed to be reviewed by school attorneys.

The lawsuit claims Hall suffered and will continue to suffer economic damages and loss of reputation and opportunity.

Additionally, Hall’s wife and three children are listed as plaintiffs as the suit says his family was provided housing that was previously known to have black mold issues.

WMTW has reached out to Hall for comment but has not heard back.

Bates College spokesperson Mary Pols said the school has yet to review the lawsuit but disagrees with the account of events described in the media, including a mischaracterization that hall was ‘ousted’ from his position at Bates.

Pols added that Hall was told multiple times his contract would be renewed and he ultimately rejected the offer.

