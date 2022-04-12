It’s National Public Safety Telecommunicators week!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The second week of April is dedicated to giving back to those who are typically the very first response to any emergency.

They’re celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunicators week at the Penobscot County Regional Communications Center in Bangor.

The job is certainly stressful but for Betty Stone being able to help people is worth it.

“I mean, it’s really rewarding. We have a really great staff who really, really put their heart and soul into this job,” said supervisor Betty Stone.

During this week other departments that work with the Communications Center have given their thanks to celebrate the hard work of dispatchers.

“Of course, yeah, it’s really nice to see all the kindness being poured out to us. And we really, really, really appreciate that,” Stone added.

It’s a job that sees a little bit of everything.

“Because whenever I think about my job, I love what I do. I love that. I describe it as always familiar, never the same. So I always know when I come in here that I’m going to be answering the phone and helping people but I never know what service they’re going to need. When I answer that phone. What kind of a call that I’m going to be able to handle,” said Stone.

No matter the emergency the crew here in Bangor is ready to take action.

“We take the calls and we give people instructions, sometimes lifesaving instructions. Yesterday, we’re able to give out awards to two of our staff for delivering babies over the phone. So you know that it’s a big help when someone calls 911 And they’re not sure what to do and we can guide them through those steps. That’s a big part of providing emergency services,” said Chris Lavoie, the director at Penobscot County Regional Communications Center.

