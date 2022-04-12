Advertisement

It’s National Public Safety Telecommunicators week!

PRCC
PRCC(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The second week of April is dedicated to giving back to those who are typically the very first response to any emergency.

They’re celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunicators week at the Penobscot County Regional Communications Center in Bangor.

The job is certainly stressful but for Betty Stone being able to help people is worth it.

“I mean, it’s really rewarding. We have a really great staff who really, really put their heart and soul into this job,” said supervisor Betty Stone.

During this week other departments that work with the Communications Center have given their thanks to celebrate the hard work of dispatchers.

“Of course, yeah, it’s really nice to see all the kindness being poured out to us. And we really, really, really appreciate that,” Stone added.

It’s a job that sees a little bit of everything.

“Because whenever I think about my job, I love what I do. I love that. I describe it as always familiar, never the same. So I always know when I come in here that I’m going to be answering the phone and helping people but I never know what service they’re going to need. When I answer that phone. What kind of a call that I’m going to be able to handle,” said Stone.

No matter the emergency the crew here in Bangor is ready to take action.

“We take the calls and we give people instructions, sometimes lifesaving instructions. Yesterday, we’re able to give out awards to two of our staff for delivering babies over the phone. So you know that it’s a big help when someone calls 911 And they’re not sure what to do and we can guide them through those steps. That’s a big part of providing emergency services,” said Chris Lavoie, the director at Penobscot County Regional Communications Center.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is facing multiple charges after a car was found on fire in Bangor Tuesday morning.
Man charged with arson, possession of drugs after Bangor car fire
Drug bust in Carmel
Police seize large amount of drugs during Carmel traffic stop
Cross Insurance Arena in Portland
‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to Maine
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67

Latest News

1 dead, 2 in critical condition following Montville house fire
1 dead, 2 in critical condition following Montville house fire
'Rally for Climate, Care, Kids and Workers."
‘Rally for Climate, Care, Kids and Workers’ held in Augusta
Advocates including lawmakers and organ recipients came together to bring awareness to organ...
Lawmakers, organ recipients came together to bring awareness to organ donation
Thomas Daries
Man charged in Tuesday car fire incident makes first court appearance
Six young women from around the area make up the junior firefighter program at Milford...
Milford Fire-Rescue junior firefighter program encouraging young women to join the fire service