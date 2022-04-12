Advertisement

Group gathers at State House to support expansion of Maine’s clean energy economy

(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A group of Mainers gathered at the State House in Augusta in support of expanding Maine’s clean energy economy.

They are urging the legislature to pass a bill that will add more affordable, stable and reliable clean energy to the region’s electric grid on what they call ‘the backbone of our climate action plan.’

They say it will also create new jobs in the state.

The group also says it will help Maine meet the climate and clean energy goals established by the legislature in 2019.

”Electrification plans will continue to increase demand that we have to be able to meet that demand. There’s no better way to do that than right here on our own soil. After we have this new generation of skilled workers trained is going to be very easy to have them transition to either other careers. There’ll be building our schools that we’re building our retail facilities. These are a good base of skills to get kids interested, and careers that will last a lifetime,” said Matt Marks, AGC Maine.

The group is hoping lawmakers will take action before the end of their session.

