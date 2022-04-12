Gardiner cat officially has the wackiest name in America

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - A cat in Gardiner now officially has the wackiest name in America.

We introduced you to 1-year-old Pickles McButterpants the Muffin Slayer last week as a finalist in Nationwide Insurance’s annual contest.

Well, thanks to your votes - Pickles is the big winner.

Pickles’ name stood above the rest in a list of more than 1.1 million insured pets.

His owner, Kelli Hoover, says the idea came after seeing an advertisement for a cat named Pickles.

The surname McButterpants shortly followed, and his interest in his owner’s muffin breakfast naturally led to the title of Muffin Slayer.

Hoover figured a muffin would be a perfect reward for Pickles.

”I got him a muffin, because he’s the Muffin Slayer, but in pure cat fashion, he turned his nose up at it because he was allowed to have it, so, he didn’t even enjoy the muffin I gave him. He can be very funny, he can be a bully sometimes, but then he’s also very lovey, so he’ll sit on your lap and just want to be held and pet by you. He goes through his phases, like most cats,” said Hoover.

The grand prize includes a custom canvas portrait of Pickles, a one-year subscription for monthly delivery of pet toys and treats, and a $100 reward card.

Hoover and Pickles say thanks for voting!

